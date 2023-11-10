Western Dubuque beats Bondurant-Farrar 28-21 to reach 4A state finals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Down by 14, the Western Dubuque Bobcats weren’t phased by the Blue Jays’ firepower, going on a 28-7 run and advancing to the state finals.

Two touchdown connections between quarterback Tanner Anderson and wide receiver Brandon Decker tied the score at 14.

In the second half, running back Grant Glausser scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground. The senior had 204 yards rushing on 37 carries.

The Bobcats will face Lewis Central in the state finals next Thursday.

