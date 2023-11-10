Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Western Dubuque beats Bondurant-Farrar 28-21 to reach 4A state finals

The Bobcats will face Lewis Central in the state finals next Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Down by 14, the Western Dubuque Bobcats weren’t phased by the Blue Jays’ firepower, going on a 28-7 run and advancing to the state finals.

Two touchdown connections between quarterback Tanner Anderson and wide receiver Brandon Decker tied the score at 14.

In the second half, running back Grant Glausser scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground. The senior had 204 yards rushing on 37 carries.

The Bobcats will face Lewis Central in the state finals next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
TV9 uncovered court documents showing Nathan Russell pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
The Iowa City School District says City High lost power around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Iowa City police investigate shots fired incident that forced City High School lockdown

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Michaela Goad
Athlete of the Week: Michaela Goad
Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey is fouled by Lindenwood guard Amoro Lado (11) during the second...
Lipsey has 21 points, Momcilovic 17 and Iowa State rolls past Lindenwood 102-47
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, drives to the basket past Virginia Tech guard Cayla King...
Caitlin Clark scores 44 points as No. 3 Iowa holds off No. 8 Virginia Tech in neutral site game
Woodbury Central rallies in second half to end East Buchanan’s season
Woodbury Central rallies in second half to end East Buchanan’s season