UNI’s Center for Urban Education expanding to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Urban Education has helped students in the Waterloo area for years but on November 9th, they announced they will now provide a positive environment in six schools in the Cedar Rapids School District.

They help first generation and low-income students envision new possibilities after high school.

The program will serve 6th through 12th graders providing mentorship, ACT prep, help with time management and more.

UNI-CUE has gone through several expansions.

It was originally started for people of color and low income white families, as well as first generation students to make sure they have access to educational opportunities.

Now the focus is expanding beyond Waterloo, but also the Cedar Rapids area.

The center can help give students a first hand look at what opportunities are out there.

“What we try to do is to make it fun for them and provide field trips were getting ready to go see the Wiz. They get to see a Broadway show. They get to talk with the crew, they can say oh I can be a prop designer, I can actually be a stage designer. So we are about getting them to think about what the possibilities are,” said Cedar Rapids Director of Educational Talent Search Dr. Denita Gadson.

The program will cater to ages and grades and include other opportunities like taking high schoolers to college campuses.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell was at the announcement to learn more about the partnership and spoke on how it critical is to make sure all citizens are set up for success no matter their background.

O’Donnell said “Diversity matters, it’s a part of what makes our community interesting in a variety of different ways and it’s important for all of us to recognize that it makes us a richer community and we need to be intentional about cultivating that.”

With the support of the Mayor, program leaders say their goal is to continue to expand and have more programs in Cedar Rapids.

Federal funding will be used for the program and it aims to serve 500 children in Cedar Rapids over five years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.