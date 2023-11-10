Show You Care
University of Iowa students protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza

About 40 students gathered to express their frustration with the University, who they say have been “complicit in genocide.”
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - About 40 protestors gathered outside University President Barbara Wilson’s office and house in support of Palestine on Thursday, where they held signs, chanted, and collected signatures for an open letter to the university.

They demanded Wilson and other university officials release a statement in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

”In choosing not to condemn the ongoing Palestinian genocide by the occupying military apartheid state of Israel, they are not only complicit in its injustice, but also consistently spitting in the faces of the humble few Palestinian students this campus has.” said protestor and Iowa sophomore Yahir Jimenez.

Protestors also demanded the University denounce its ties to RTX Corporation. RTX Corporation is the parent company of Raytheon, who supplies weapons to Israel.

In addition, protestors chanted that Barbara Wilson and the university is complicit with the events in Gaza.

”Israel bombs, Iowa pays! Israel bombs, Iowa pays! How many kids did you kill today? How many kids did you kill today?” was one of the chants shared at President Wilson’s house.

Protestors also chanted the saying “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” just days after the University of Iowa Democrats were condemned by Iowa Democrats for using the phrase in an Instagram post.

Critics say the phrase calls for Jewish genocide and end of Israel as a state, but one protestor says this isn’t the case.

”I think we’re looking a little too hard for a metaphor here. I think it is as literal as from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, Palestine should not be occupied.” said protestor and Iowa graduate student Clara Reynen.

As the protests ended, organizers called for students to keep protesting and to attend events in support of Palestinians until a ceasefire is reached.

KCRG-TV9 also reached out to Iowa Hillel, a Jewish student organization on campus for comment about today’s events, but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

