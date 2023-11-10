UIHC staff work to make vaccination process more comfortable for patients with sensory disorder issues

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sensory processing disorders can make certain sights, sounds and sensations overwhelming. And that can make routine medical visits, like getting vaccines, agonizing for children and their caregivers. That’s why University of Iowa’s Center for Disabilities and Development is extending a clinic to serve these young patients and their families.

The idea came about during the pandemic when a concerned mother of a child with autism called the department.

A parent called and said, ‘I would like to get my child immunized, but I don’t know how. It’s not easy to give my child a shot so how do I do it?’,” said Center for Disabilities and Development Director Dr. Dianne McBrien.

So, they got to work on training and coming up with different ways to help distract a patient while they get a vaccine.

“We talk to the parents before hand and we found out exactly what the specific desire is to support the child, what do they like, what makes them happy,” said Center for Disabilities and Development Nurse Clinician Sheree Murphy.

Oftentimes, the staff dressed as superheroes to reassure them that their in a safe and fun environment. Then they would offer other interactive devices to help distract their patient from the oftentimes overwhelming feelings that comes with getting a shot.

“Nobody is delighted to get a shot, but there are a lot of things that we can spend time on to help the child feel a little bit more comfortable,” said Dr. McBrien.

Once they were able to give the vaccine, the child would get a cape and mask of their own and were told they were a superhero for receiving the vaccine. Now, they continue to offer these methods to patients, and hope expand them beyond just the Center for Disabilities and Development.

“We want community providers to have access to the information we have, to the tools that we have, how do we use those tools, to provide the best outcomes,” said Murphy.

When this clinic first started, the center received funding for all the training and supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since then, they have continued the clinic thanks to additional funding from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

