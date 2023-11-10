Show You Care
Two taken to hospital after Louisa County crash

A Mount Union woman had to be airlifted to UIHC after a crash in Louisia County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORNING SUN, Iowa (KCRG) - A 74-year-old Mount Union woman and a 14-year-old boy were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 4 p.m. when a woman driving a Honda sedan ran a stop sign at M Avenue and Highway 78, just east of Morning Sun.

The Honda collided with a Ford pickup, sending both vehicles into the ditch.

The 74-year-old driver of the sedan had to be airlifted to the hospital.

A 14-year-old boy that was in the truck was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

