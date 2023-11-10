Show You Care
Two Cedar Rapids men arrested in connection to fatal October shootings

One of the victims in a Cedar Rapids shooting last week was working for DoorDash at the time he was killed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Cedar Rapids men were arrested Thursday in connection to the October shooting deaths of two men, one of whom was working for DoorDash at the time of the shooting.

In a news release, police said 25-year-old Cameron Leonard was arrested in Burlington for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Myron Snyder on October 5.

KCRG-TV9 confirmed Snyder was working for DoorDash when the shooting happened.

Police said they responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street NE, where they found both Snyder and 21-year-old Maurice Brown dead.

They also found Leonard suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

U.S. Marshals later booked Leonard at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on charges of First Degree Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime and Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.

Police said they also arrested 40-year-old Pierre Morrow on Thursday in connection to the homicide investigation.

Morrow is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Accessory After the Fact, and Obstructing Prosecution or Defense.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing. Police have not released additional details at this time.

