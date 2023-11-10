Show You Care
Rutgers versus Iowa college football game has historically low over/under total

Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during the...
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The over/under total of 27 to 28 1/2 points for Rutgers’ college football game at Iowa on Saturday is historically low.

Caesars Sportsbook posted 27, the lowest total for an FBS game it has ever offered. Bettors have jumped on the over, with 74% of the money and 61% of tickets going that direction.

“Every week, Iowa’s offense continues to struggle both on the ground and through the air. On the flip side, their defense continues to be efficient,” said Joey Feazel, who oversees college football betting for Caesars. “It will certainly be interesting to see how this game plays out on Saturday, but it is looking like we might see a lot of punts.”

Iowa has a combination of a lower-rung offense (18.4 points per game) and a national-caliber defense (13.7). Plus, the Hawkeyes have an All-American punter in Tory Taylor who pins opponents deep, and punt returner Cooper DeJean is among the nation’s best.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is being replaced after this season. Ferentz, whose father, Kirk, is the head coach, is finishing his seventh season in that position.

Rutgers also has a staunch defense (17.9), but a more productive offense (26.8) than the Hawkeyes.

That’s why the total at BetMGM and Westgate is 28 points, and it’s 28 1/2 at FanDuel Sportsbook. BetMGM and Westgate reported it’s the lowest total they have produced.

Unlike Caesars, however, BetMGM received heavy betting action on the under, which dropped the line that opened at 29 1/2 points. That game has drawn 74% of bets and 80% of money on the under.

“Iowa is a very interesting team in my opinion,” Jay Kornegay, Westgate Las Vegas vice president race & sports operations, said in a text message. “They look like they play with 14 players on defense and 8 players when they have the ball.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

