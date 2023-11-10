Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody

By KCTV5 Staff and Gray Media
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.

Police said the situation is stable at this time. A police spokesperson said four people were shot. Independence police said one person is in critical condition and the three others’ injuries range from serious to non-life threatening.

IPD said at least one of the victims was female.

The shooting happened at the 39th Street entrance to the mall, an IPD spokesperson told KCTV. Police were called to the scene on a sound of shots call at 2:20 p.m.

Authorities said at least three persons of interest are in custody.

“There is no active shooter,” police said on Facebook.

IPD said anyone attempting to pick up family who was at the mall can meet at the northeast corner of the mall parking lot near the Club Car Wash.

Police are asking the public to stop calling 911 to inquire about the incident.

“As you can imagine, our dispatchers are very busy right now. We will update here on social media when we have more information to share,” police said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas was quick to share his thoughts on the shooting on Twitter.

“We ready yet to admit it’s the easy accessibility of guns?” Lucas said. “Or, will we blame every cable news talking point about urban cities, which this is not, that we can?”

The Independence Center Mall said they had no comment on the issue. The mall was not evacuated and is not closed -- aside from the area surrounding the north entrance and area around the crime scene. IPD told KCTV5 that was at the discretion of the mall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
TV9 uncovered court documents showing Nathan Russell pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa

Latest News

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board approves strike-ending deal as leaders tout money gains and AI rights
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people hurt in shootout on Alabama interstate, police say
MFL MarMac rushes to the 1A state finals, Grundy Center takes down Waterloo Columbus
MFL MarMac rushes to the 1A state finals, Grundy Center takes down Waterloo Columbus