New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter

GALENA, IL (KCRG) – KCRG-TV9 is learning more about the criminal history of the man accused of randomly shooting and killing an Iowa grocery store employee.

On Tuesday, Monticello police say 38-year-old Nathan Russell of East Dubuque shot and killed Aaron McAtee outside a Fareway grocery store in what investigators say appears to be a random act of violence. Officials found Russell in Hopkinton later in the day. An officer shot Russell while trying to take him into custody when he failed to comply. Russell is currently being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals for his gunshot injury.

Russell’s prior criminal convictions would have precluded him from buying or possessing a gun under both state and federal law. Monticello police have not been available for further information or comment on the shooting and have not said how Russell obtained the gun used in the shooting.

Court records KCRG-TV9 obtained show Russell was arrested September 4, 2022 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. A police affidavit claims Russell was aggressive at an unnamed campsite in Galena, Illinois on Labor Day weekend. Campers reported Russell was “swearing and throwing obscene gestures at other campers”. Police say Russell had a 9″ knife and pepper spray on him at the time. Campers told police they felt uncomfortable and one said “he feared for the safety of himself, his wife, his children and a friend.” Officers also found Russell in possession of an unspecified amount of meth.

Russell eventually took a plea deal with the Jo Daviess County State Attorney, pleading guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. A judge sentenced him to 2 years in prison and a year of supervised release. That should have meant he was in prison or on parole at the time of this week’s fatal shooting. However, the Illinois Department of Corrections said Russell was no longer an inmate and not in their parole system. Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf could not say how much time Russell actually served or why he was released early because state law at the time of the conviction meant that decision was entirely up to the Illinois Department of Corrections. KCRG-TV9′s request for information from the Illinois Department of Corrections were not immediately answered.

The affidavit from Galena Police for his September 2022 arrest notes police ran a criminal history check of Russell and found he had a previous felony conviction. KCRG-TV9 is still working to determine details on that previous felony conviction.

In addition, Platteville, Wisconsin police issued Russell a criminal citation for disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer for an incident in August 2022. Russell pleaded no contest a few weeks later and paid a fine.

