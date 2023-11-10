New contract ratified for eastern Iowa union workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 700 union members at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids have been working with a new contract and a jump in wages.

Members of the Local 110 with RWDSU, or Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, ratified their contract with Quaker Oats on November 1.

It means a 20% general wage increase as well as a $1,500 ratification bonus with their new four year contract. Members say there is also a “significant improvement” to new hire vacation schedules and an increase in starting pay.

Other changes to the contract include a total of 6 paid sick days, safety shoe allotments and an increase in training pay. A bonus nearly doubled when members reach plant production goals, and members will get protection when traveling in dangerous weather conditions with an inclement weather policy.

“This contract will help us continue to bring quality people into the Quaker Oats plant, ensuring continued success in the future,” said Local 110 President Shane Forbes.

