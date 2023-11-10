Show You Care
New contract ratified for eastern Iowa union workers

Serving on the Negotiating Committee were: (Front row, l to r) RWDSU Representative Roger Grobstich, Local 110 President Shane Forbes, Health and Safety Director Kelly Cavalie, 3rd Vice President Mark Woldruff, (back row, l to r) 2nd Vice President Dan Teff, 1st Vice President Seth McDaniel, Sec.-Treas. Jason Sennett, and Recorder Flip Ondler. Assisting also was RWDSU Representative Bob Dixon. (Courtesy: RWDSU)(RWDSU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 700 union members at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids have been working with a new contract and a jump in wages.

Members of the Local 110 with RWDSU, or Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, ratified their contract with Quaker Oats on November 1.

It means a 20% general wage increase as well as a $1,500 ratification bonus with their new four year contract. Members say there is also a “significant improvement” to new hire vacation schedules and an increase in starting pay.

Other changes to the contract include a total of 6 paid sick days, safety shoe allotments and an increase in training pay. A bonus nearly doubled when members reach plant production goals, and members will get protection when traveling in dangerous weather conditions with an inclement weather policy.

“This contract will help us continue to bring quality people into the Quaker Oats plant, ensuring continued success in the future,” said Local 110 President Shane Forbes.

