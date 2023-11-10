Memorial services planned for Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Details for a visitation and celebration of life are posted in an online obituary for Aaron McAtee, the man killed in a “random act of violence” earlier this week in Monticello.

The visitation is scheduled for Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monticello Berndes Center, 766 N Maple St, Monticello IA 52310.

The celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at the same location.

As the Monticello community continues to mourn the loss of Aaron McAtee, local churches and schools have posted on Facebook that a fund for the family of Aaron McAtee Family is set up at DuTrac Community Credit Union in Monticello.

In the face of tragedy, it is sometimes hard to come up with words other than, "I know God is with us." Our hearts are... Posted by SS Peter and Paul Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

On Tuesday, at 7:29 a.m., Monticello Police were dispatched to Fareway Meat and Grocery in the 400 block of North Farley Street for a report of a shooting. Officials say a 48-year-old employee, later identified as Aaron McAtee, had been outside the store near the loading dock when he was shot. Investigators say the incident appears to be a random act of violence.

Police said they later found the suspect in Hopkinton. The Associated Press reports an officer shot the suspect while trying to take them into custody when he failed to comply. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Nathan Russell of East Dubuque.

