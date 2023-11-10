Local 1391 UAW leaders say they haven’t heard from leadership since taking to the picket line

EAST DUBUQUE, IL (KCRG) - Sem trucks continued to drive in and out of the East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizer plant Thursday only a few feet away from striking UAW workers.

“Right now, they have engineers and IT guys loading up hazardous materials in trucks,” said Local 1391 Union President Doug Glab.

Workers took to the picket line on October 18th saying they wanted the company to guarantee a match of the 401-K and a 4% increase in union pay for each of the next four years.

“We think what we’re asking for isn’t really too outlandish or anything compared to what other contracts,” he said.

Glab said he hasn’t heard from company leaders since they took the line on October 18th.

“I have a lot of members that are asking me, day to day, what’s going on how’s this proceeding, and I really don’t have any answers for them,” said Glab.

TV9 reached out to the parent company of CVR Nitrogen. It said there was no update regarding negotiations at this time.

It did give us this statement on October 18th: “East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC’s most recent union contract with UAW, Local 1391 expired on Oct. 17 after good faith collective bargaining between representatives of the Company and the union. While we value our relationship with the UAW, Local 1391 membership and are disappointed that a new contract has not been agreed upon, we have contingency plans in place to help maintain safe and reliable operations and provide uninterrupted service to our customers.”

The union said since the strike began, management has brought in non-union, at-will workers from its Kansas facility to continue production. As for Glab, he said union members were standing strong.

“We’re standing firm on what we believe is right for us,” said Glab.

