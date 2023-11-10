Show You Care
Lipsey has 21 points, Momcilovic 17 and Iowa State rolls past Lindenwood 102-47

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey is fouled by Lindenwood guard Amoro Lado (11) during the second...
Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey is fouled by Lindenwood guard Amoro Lado (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 102-47. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Tamin Lipsey scored 21 points with seven assists, Milan Momcilovic added 17 points and Iowa State rolled to a 102-47 win over Lindenwood on Thursday night.

Keshon Gilbert and Robert Jones had 12 apiece for the Cyclones (2-0), who reached 100 points for the first time since December 2019.

Keenon Cole had 18 points and Jeremiah Talton 13 for the Lions (0-2).

Lipsey had 15 points and Momcilovic 11 as the Cyclones shot 64% en route to a 46-23 halftime lead. Iowa State scored the first 14 points and led 20-2, but with Cole scoring 10 consecutive Lindenwood points, the Lions were within 28-20 with less than five minutes to go.

Lipsey converted a three-point play and made two layups to spark a 13-0 run over the last 2:38 with Momcilovic capping it in the closing seconds for the 23-point lead.

Although the Cyclones cooled off slighting in the second half, runs of 10-2, 10-0 and 15-1 pushed the lead to 82-31 with more than nine minutes to play.

Iowa State finished shooting at 59% and had eight turnovers while Lindenwood had 22 turnovers and shot 38%.

The Cyclones are home against Idaho State on Sunday. Lindenwood is home against Hannibal on Monday.

