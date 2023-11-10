Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Highly contagious bird flu now confirmed in eastern Iowa

Bird Flu has been detected in Iowa
Bird Flu has been detected in Iowa(ktuu)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As new cases of bird flu are confirmed in Iowa, it now includes a flock in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Friday said tests confirm a backyard flock of various birds has it in Jones County. The confirmation comes the same day officials confirmed it’s impacted a commercial flock of egg laying chickens.

The bird migration this fall has worked to spread bird flu through the state again this year. The first case this fall was confirmed on October 20th in Dallas County. Prior to that, the state had not had a case since May 2 in Bremer County. Prior outbreaks of bird flu has cost farmers millions of dollars across the state, and forced them to euthanize entire flocks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this does not present any health concerns for people, and it’s still safe to eat poultry products.

Some signs for bird flu include a sudden increase in deaths in a flock of birds, lethargy, fewer eggs laid, misshapen eggs or those with thin shells, swelling around the face, distorted wattles, difficulty breathing, coughing/sneezing, stumbling and diarrhea.

On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Taylor County. This allows state resources from Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and other agencies to track, contain, dispose and disinfect where need be.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
TV9 uncovered court documents showing Nathan Russell pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa

Latest News

UIHC staff work to make vaccination process more comfortable for patients with sensory disorder...
UIHC staff work to make vaccination process more comfortable for patients with sensory disorder issues
UIHC staff work to make vaccination process more comfortable for patients with sensory disorder issu
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson she wants to avoid a shutdown.
Shut Down Threat Looms
Serving on the Negotiating Committee were: (Front row, l to r) RWDSU Representative Roger...
New contract ratified for eastern Iowa union workers