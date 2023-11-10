Highly contagious bird flu now confirmed in eastern Iowa

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As new cases of bird flu are confirmed in Iowa, it now includes a flock in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Friday said tests confirm a backyard flock of various birds has it in Jones County. The confirmation comes the same day officials confirmed it’s impacted a commercial flock of egg laying chickens.

The bird migration this fall has worked to spread bird flu through the state again this year. The first case this fall was confirmed on October 20th in Dallas County. Prior to that, the state had not had a case since May 2 in Bremer County. Prior outbreaks of bird flu has cost farmers millions of dollars across the state, and forced them to euthanize entire flocks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this does not present any health concerns for people, and it’s still safe to eat poultry products.

Some signs for bird flu include a sudden increase in deaths in a flock of birds, lethargy, fewer eggs laid, misshapen eggs or those with thin shells, swelling around the face, distorted wattles, difficulty breathing, coughing/sneezing, stumbling and diarrhea.

On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Taylor County. This allows state resources from Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and other agencies to track, contain, dispose and disinfect where need be.

