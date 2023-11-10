Cool to start the weekend but warming into next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have a cooler but still seasonal end to the work week with similar weather to begin the weekend. By the end of the weekend, warmer and more windy weather returns.

Sky cover will be a factor in determining who gets the warmest today, with cloudier conditions likely in our northern zones. Some of those clouds may make it as far south as U.S. Highway 30 at times. As a result, expect a gradient in temperatures from the low 40s in our northeast zone, to close to 50 in the south. Wind chills in the morning will be in the low to mid 20s, likely hanging around 40 degrees or so during the afternoon. All in all, this is the coolest day of the week, and likely the coolest of the next several days to follow.

Most of the clouds from today will dwindle a bit later on, leading to a mostly clear start to the night. Gradually, more clouds build in throughout Saturday. A very slim chance of a sprinkle or light shower arrives Saturday evening and night, but the chance is quite low and most of us will be dry. Lows will be in the 20s to start off the day, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

That warming trend continues to wrap up the weekend and into next week as a warmer air mass slides into the region. Highs on Sunday will jump a bit into the mid to upper 50s with a good amount of sunshine, and likely a decent southerly breeze to go with it. 60s will be back in the picture by Monday onward, with intermittently sunnier and cloudier conditions, depending on the day.

Other than the slim chance for a light shower tomorrow night, we currently have no other chances for rainfall on the 9-day forecast. With the otherwise unseasonably pleasant weather expected, it will be very quiet.

