Cool and dry through Saturday, warmer and dry November weather by Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The remainder of the week and next week will be very quiet weather-wise.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Storm systems remain north and south of the state keeping any moisture other than clouds away from Iowa. Temperatures are very dependent on the wind direction. Cooler northwest winds take us through the end of the week with warmer southerly winds taking over by Sunday. Highs jump from near 50 through the start of the weekend to the lower 60s for the middle of next week. Have a great night!

Your KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team invites you to Weather Academy: Extra Credit! Join us November 14th from 4:00 to 6:30 at Clear Creek Amana High School for a night of weather science fun! This event is free and open to the public! (KCRG)

