Cool and dry through Saturday, warmer and dry November weather by Sunday
Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The remainder of the week and next week will be very quiet weather-wise.
Storm systems remain north and south of the state keeping any moisture other than clouds away from Iowa. Temperatures are very dependent on the wind direction. Cooler northwest winds take us through the end of the week with warmer southerly winds taking over by Sunday. Highs jump from near 50 through the start of the weekend to the lower 60s for the middle of next week. Have a great night!
