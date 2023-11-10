Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bus crashes into restaurant, hurting 14

Surveillance video captured the bus crashing into the building. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/REDIN RANA/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - At least 14 people are injured after a public transit bus crashed into a car and restaurant in Long Beach, California, on Thursday.

It’s a heart-stopping moment caught on video as a car appears to blow through a stop sign at the exact moment a Long Beach city bus is going through the intersection.

“All I heard was like a loud, like a crashing thud,” said Redin Rana, whose home security video captured the crash. “And I come out to see a whole bus and a car inside the building of this restaurant right here.”

Police said it all happened around 3:15, the city bus heading east on East South Street when it landed in the intersection at the same time as the speeding car heading south on California.

With the video slowed down, you can see the vehicle was then pushed into a downstairs business, a restaurant that wasn’t open.

“It shocks me and it disappoints me at the same time,” Rana said of the crash.

Police said the crash is a criminal investigation.

Eleven passengers on the bus were injured, as was the driver. The driver of the sedan and a passenger had to taken out with a hydraulic rescue tool by firefighters.

In all, nine people were taken to the hospital. Upstairs from the restaurant is an apartment were two more people were inside.

“I’m told it was occupied. They’re totally safe, and they were helped out. Red Cross came out to relocate at least one person,” said Commander Michael Richens of Long Beach Police Department.

But despite all the damage, all the injuries and the speeding crash, miraculously everyone survived.

“It has been cleared that everyone survived, which is great news,” Rana said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
TV9 uncovered court documents showing Nathan Russell pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation
Kelsey Hatcher and her husband Caleb Hatcher have busy lives already. They both work, and they...
Mom with double uterus pregnant in both: ‘Very, very rare’
A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a grisly discovery in California, where police...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s torso found in trash bin
A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a grisly discovery in California, where police...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s torso found in trash bin