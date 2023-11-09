Winfield-Mt. Union and Gladbrook-Reinbeck fall in 8-player state semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winfield-Mt. Union and Gladbrook-Reinbeck each had strong seasons in 2023, both ending in the state semifinals.

Winfield-Mt. Union fell to Bishop Garrigan 34-20. The Wolves end their season 11-1.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck lost a heartbreaker to Bedford. The Rebels held a lead in the final 30 seconds before the Bulldogs kicked a go-ahead field goal for a 31-30 win. The Rebels end their season 10-2.

