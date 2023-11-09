Windy at times Thursday, slightly cooler into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for several days of generally quiet weather, as the focus for precipitation moves away from Iowa.

Temperatures are starting off chilly this morning following yesterday’s storm system, with a cooler air mass settling into the region. Wind chills could be as low as the low to mid 20s as you head out the door this morning, so prepare accordingly for that colder feel. Nearly full sunshine throughout most of the day will help warm us up again, with highs climbing toward the low to mid 50s for most, with some spots in our southern zone getting closer to 60. This is still generally a little above normal for this time of year.

Winds will be a noticeable factor in your Thursday as well, with speeds picking up from the west by mid-morning from around 15 to 25 mph, with a few higher gusts. These breezes will taper off pretty quickly as the sun goes down, leading into a night with fairly light winds. A weak disturbance passes by this evening, though its greatest impact will be a patch of clouds moving through. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out north, but the vast majority of us stay dry.

Wind gusts pick up toward lunchtime into the early afternoon on Thursday. (KCRG)

Another chilly start is likely on Friday and Saturday as high pressure gives us calmer winds and clearer skies, with both days featuring lows in the 20s. Despite a good amount of sunshine on both days, highs will generally wind up in the upper 40s to low 50s both days, marking the coolest temperatures of the 9-day forecast. While cooler than most days lately, this will be pretty much in line with seasonal averages for the first half of November. All in all, it’s pretty decent weather for Veterans Day observances around eastern Iowa.

As the area of high pressure exits to the east, southerly flow will again take hold by Sunday, providing the kickstart for a warming trend. On the edge of these warmer temperatures, a very slim chance for a shower or two will be present on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The more notable effect will be a return to highs in the upper 50s to around 60, and a gentle increase each day by a degree or two into the middle of the following week.

Clouds also make a bit of a return toward the end of that week, though precipitation chances still seem pretty unlikely.

