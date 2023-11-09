‘We’re pulling out every tool in the toolbox’: Iowa Hospital Association on trend of hospital closures, consolidations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this week, a bankruptcy court approved the sale of Mercy Iowa City to the University of Iowa.

According to an expert in the industry, this consolidation deal fits in with a larger trend of hospitals having to find solutions to mounting financial challenges.

“We’re pulling out every tool in the toolbox to continue to deliver high-class care to all Iowans,” said Chris Mitchell, President and CEO of the Iowa Hospital Association.

Mitchell said the health care industry is having to pull out every tool in the box because times have changed.

“When you look from 2019 to 2023—we went from 40, 45 of Iowa’s hospitals were having negative operating margin, to today it’s 65,” said Mitchell. “They are losing money.”

So how did we get here?

Mitchell said inflation “sped up some of the trends that we’ve continued to see. There were always workforce problems, pipeline issues as far as nursing educators and things like that, and the pandemic just really supercharged that to get us to where we’re at today.”

“Healthcare certainly isn’t immune to [inflation], particularly around rising drug costs, the cost of equipment, emerging technologies,” he added. “Talking about inflation, labor costs due to the workforce shortages from ‘21 to ‘23 are up 13%.”

He added even as inflation drives up costs, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for providers hasn’t seen a significant increase in Iowa since 2013.

When costs go up, hospital leaders look for ways to adjust and cut costs.

“If two hospitals were to combine, theoretically, now you only need one management team, one IT, one communications department. So trying to streamline and cut those administrative costs to keep healthcare costs down.“

TV9 reached out to the University of Iowa to ask about the purchase of Mercy Iowa City in particular. We were told no one was available to comment.

Mercy Iowa City did pay part of the largest medical malpractice settlement in Iowa’s history last year to the tune of 97.4 million.

Mitchell said the situation facing all hospitals is a tough one.

“The workforce shortages have had an impact. The pandemic has had an impact. The fact that reimbursement hasn’t caught up with inflation has had an impact. And when you put all those things in and expect hospitals to continue to deliver care to every Iowan who comes in 24/7/365, something’s going to give.”

