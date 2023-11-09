WAGNER TAILS: Lacey and Timon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for a walking partner, Lacey would love to join you as she is on a journey to increase her daily exercise.

This chocolate lab is estimated to be around 6 or 7 years old.

Caretakers at Last Hope Animal Rescue describe Lacey as a happy lab with a friendly and outgoing personality.

Lacey is a big dog, but she will make her way onto your lap when it’s time to cuddle on the couch.

LHAR staffers say she’s looking for a home with children, and she should do well as either the only dog in the home or with a medium to large male dog.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

A former stray is available for adoption at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Timon is about two years old.

CBHS staffers say he can be a little timid at first, but he warms up quickly, showing his goofy and playful side.

Timon can be reserved when meeting new dogs, but will likely do okay with another dog in the home with a proper introduction.

He’s ready to enjoy walks, treats and quality time together. Click HERE for the adoption application.

