Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Lacey and Timon

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for a walking partner, Lacey would love to join you as she is on a journey to increase her daily exercise.

This chocolate lab is estimated to be around 6 or 7 years old.

Caretakers at Last Hope Animal Rescue describe Lacey as a happy lab with a friendly and outgoing personality.

Lacey is a big dog, but she will make her way onto your lap when it’s time to cuddle on the couch.

LHAR staffers say she’s looking for a home with children, and she should do well as either the only dog in the home or with a medium to large male dog.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

--

A former stray is available for adoption at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Timon is about two years old.

CBHS staffers say he can be a little timid at first, but he warms up quickly, showing his goofy and playful side.

Timon can be reserved when meeting new dogs, but will likely do okay with another dog in the home with a proper introduction.

He’s ready to enjoy walks, treats and quality time together. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
The East Dubuque man police say shot and killed a grocery store worker in a “random act of...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks for a call during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy
WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy
WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel
WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel
WAGNER TAILS: Monty and Lucille, Katya, Estrella
WAGNER TAILS: Monty and Katya, Lucille & Estrella
WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala
WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala