Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Truck driver killed in central Iowa crash

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a diver in the north central part of the state on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BEND, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a diver in the north central part of the state on Wednesday.

It happened just after 5 p.m., just south of West Bend.

State Patrol says Taylor Chance of Burt was driving a concrete truck when he collided with a semi truck at an intersection.

The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driver did not yield the right of way.

Chance died from his injuries.

The semi driver was flown to UIHC in Iowa City.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
The East Dubuque man police say shot and killed a grocery store worker in a “random act of...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks for a call during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds

Latest News

The NCAA has released new sports gambling guidelines, officially ending one Hawkeye football...
New NCAA sports gambling guidelines effectively ends one Hawkeyes player’s career
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
“It just seemed like a good place to be,” Iowa farmer still going strong at 95
The NCAA has released new sports gambling guidelines, officially ending one Hawkeye football...
New NCAA sports gambling guidelines effectively ends one Hawkeyes player's career
A shots-fired incident near City High in Iowa City caused the school to lockdown and go into...
Iowa City City High School locked down following alleged shots fired incident
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
“It just seemed like a good place to be,” Farmer still going strong at 95