Truck driver killed in central Iowa crash

WEST BEND, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a diver in the north central part of the state on Wednesday.

It happened just after 5 p.m., just south of West Bend.

State Patrol says Taylor Chance of Burt was driving a concrete truck when he collided with a semi truck at an intersection.

The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driver did not yield the right of way.

Chance died from his injuries.

The semi driver was flown to UIHC in Iowa City.

