Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking their love international.

Sources say the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is planning to travel to Argentina for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Swift has three shows lined up in Buenos Aires this week.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Travis Kelce has some time in his schedule because the Chiefs have a bye this weekend.

He even teased a possible trip to somewhere sunny and “south” on the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights” with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“South of the equator?” Jason Kelce said to his brother on the podcast.

Travis Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been heating up since she attended one of his football games in September.

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

