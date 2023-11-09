Show You Care
Think Iowa City seeks artists for Herky on Parade 3

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Driving through Coralville or Iowa City, you may spot a Herky statue in a particular costume or makeup. Those statues are a part of a decades-long tradition of sharing University of Iowa pride.

“It’s Herky sculptures that are designed in various ways and they are distributed all throughout the community,” said Ashley Smith with Think Iowa City. “There’s superhero Herkys, there’s doctors, graduates, grooms, I mean on and on.”

Each one is designed by a local artist and sponsored by a local business or building. This year, they are expanding the opportunities.

“We will be incorporating Solon and Tiffin and we will also have Herkys in Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty,” said Smith.

Local artists have until December 1st to apply and submit their designs for one of 75 Herky sculptures. Of the applicants so far, some are new, but others are already familiar with the parade.

Jim Kelly has designed several of the Herky statues in 2004 and 2014.

“Seeing that was something exciting. It allowed me to use my degree and what I enjoy doing in terms of art and sculpture, and also being a life-long Hawkeye fan it allowed me to be in a project like that,” said Kelly.

Different restaurants, businesses, and other locations will proudly display those statues starting next spring. A few remain on display, but only when the sponsor buys the statue, otherwise they are only out for a short period of time.

For more information click here.

