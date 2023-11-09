Rift in Iowa City between Mayor and City Council seat winner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City Council race pit one incumbent against the other, with Mayor Bruce Teague making an endorsement just hours before voters went to the polls.

Councilor Bergus won her race for District A despite Mayor Teague endorsing the current District A Councilor, Pauline Taylor.

“The endorsement was not a surprise,” said Councilor Bergus. “I received a flyer from Pauline Taylor with his name on it indicating that he was supporting her. What did surprise me was the way he went pretty hard on why not to vote for me.”

Mayor Teague pointed to a 2021 op-ed Bergus had written titled “We Need to Talk About Abolishing the Police in Iowa City” He called her the “Anti-Police candidate” However, he believed the timing of his post didn’t have an impact on voters.

“I don’t believe that the entire community understands the gravity of what has taken place since the budget; she voted no three times against any item that had anything to do with the original budget of the city, which would be associated with the police budget,” said Teague.

Bergus said she wanted to use $1.6 million of the police budget to make a change in police response. She said winning the race 2 to 1 showed there was strong support for her beliefs.

“90% of the calls for service that our officers respond to resolve without needing a sworn police officer,” said Bergus. “To me, that said we should be investing in the kinds of responses that actually match the emergency calls.”

Despite the disagreement in how policing is handled in Iowa City, both Bergus and Mayor Teague said they need to work around them.

“I showed on Monday night when we had our city council meeting that I will, work within the same way that I have,” said Bergus. “We are professionals and I have an obligation to do what’s best for Iowa City.”

“I think I have, and have had, and will maintain an awesome relationship with Councilor Bergus; she’s smart, intelligent, I have told her that,” said Mayor Teague. “I have mentioned my major concern and why I couldn’t support her.”

