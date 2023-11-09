Resources Unite preparing Blessing Bags with Thanksgiving essentials for community

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and for those who may be struggling to make ends meet, the holiday can get overwhelming.

Resources Unite in Dubuque is helping to take some of that pressure off families this holiday season with their annual blessing bags campaign.

These ‘blessing bags’ are full of Thanksgiving essentials.

Partners with Resources Unite, including high school students from Western Dubuque, help reach out to the community to see who may benefit from the bags.

”At the end of the day, I think we all need that reminder that we all don’t have those privileges,” said Josh Jasper, Resources Unite President.

From a ham to stuffing and even dessert, Resources Unite in Dubuque has been collecting donations for their blessing bags to help make sure everyone has a good Thanksgiving this year.

”It’s really magical to see this time of the year from now until the end of the calendar year in which we just become so much more generous and thinking about other people,” said Jasper.

Their goal is to pack 700 bags and they’ve already collected enough donations to fill over 500.

And Resources Unite has had some help along the way.

Students in the Service Learning Class at Western Dubuque make calls to the community, checking in on how they’re doing and asking if they need a bag this holiday season.

”A lot of people are so happy that you called them and could not wait for their bag to come. And the most inspiring part of it for me is to know that you helped another person by maybe just a small act of kindness from you but to the other person, that’s amazing,” said Addi Steffen, Western Dubuque Junior.

The students also created Q-R codes to hang on posters at local grocery stores... leading people to either donate or sign up for a bag.

”I just love seeing how far we’ve come, and I think Washington took on more of a role this year and so. Seeing the impact and how it’s actually turned out has been great,” said Alyssa Klein, Western Dubuque Senior.

At the end of the day, the students said it’s nice to be part of something bigger than themselves.

”Not as many people are as fortunate as I am, and it just means a lot because knowing that I can help and that the whole school can help and everyone in the community. This means a lot because I like to see the impact on people and know that I’m making a change in the world and I hope we continue to do that,” said Sydney Vorwald, Western Dubuque Sophomore.

Small businesses in the community are also helping out.

“We’re just like another middle ground. Basically, we’re trying to get people to help in any way we can with getting these items,” said Krissy Mueller, B-1 Yoga owner.

If you could benefit from a blessing bag this Thanksgiving there’s still time to sign up.

You can stop by Resources Unite in Dubuque or call at 563-231-6280.

Bags will be available for pick up or delivery on November 18th.

