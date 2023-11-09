Prairie High School graduate competes for New Artist of the Year at C.M.A. Awards

Swisher, Iowa (KCRG) -A Schueyville native went up against some of hottest names in country music at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.

Hailey Whitters took on four other musicians for the New Artist of The Year award, which the singer Jelly Roll won.

Since graduating Prairie High School in 2007 she’s been in Nashville pursuing a career in music.

She hit it big last year with her album ‘Raised’ and the song ‘Everything She Ain’t.’

Tonight the community, friends, and family gathered for a watch party at Cedar Ridge in Swisher to cheer her on.

Hailey’s sister Laiken Whitters “So excited, surreal, it’s crazy, she’s my sister up there so it’s just like I’m so pumped for her.”

In May, the Academy of Country Music also named Whitters ‘Female Artist of the Year.’

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.