DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An outdoor retailer is opening its first Iowa location in Dubuque.

Sierra Outdoor will open the store’s doors for the first time at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to its website, Sierra offers some of “the top brands for an active and outdoor lifestyle.”

The Dubuque store is located in Asbury Plaza on Northwest Arterial.

