New NCAA sports gambling guidelines effectively ends one Hawkeyes player’s career

The NCAA has released new sports gambling guidelines, officially ending one Hawkeye football player's career.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The NCAA has released new sports gambling guidelines, officially ending one Hawkeye football player’s career.

Effective immediately, any student athlete who placed wagers on other teams at their school will be ineligible for one season and will lose the eligibility to play for one year.

This means Noah Shannon will not be back on the field at Kinnick.

He was suspended in August after betting on Iowa women’s basketball last season.

He had rejoined the Hawks in training as the NCAA reviewed penalties for athletes sports betting on teams they are not a part of.

These new guidelines also mean those caught sports-betting will have to take prevention education to be reinstated.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

