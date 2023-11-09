WATCH: University of Iowa students hold walk out in support of Palestine

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Iowa are holding a walkout of class in support of Palestine on Thursday.

Organizers said they plan to go to the University President’s Office to demand they issue a statement supporting Palestine and call for a ceasefire.

WATCH HERE:

It comes after the Iowa Democratic Party condemned a post from University of Iowa Democrats, they called anti-Semitic.

In its condemnation, Rita Hart said the following:

“The Iowa Democratic Party was recently made aware of a statement made by University Democrats at Iowa, which included problematic anti-semitic slogans including ‘from the river to the sea Palestine will be free.’ Let’s be very clear. That is a call for Jewish genocide and we wholly condemn that offensive language.

The Iowa Democratic Party stands with the innocent civilians, Israeli and Palestinian, that have had their lives ruined by the terrorist group Hamas.

Iowa Democrats also called for the resignation of the representatives who signed the letter.

The Iowa Progressive Caucus defended the University of Iowa Democrats.

Democrats from Iowa State University later announced they were breaking away from the Iowa Democratic Party for their response to the letter.

Iowa State Democrats released a statement saying:

“In parting ways with the IDP, we aim to maintain our autonomy and continue to working to create a positive impact within our community.”

Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rita Hart said the move by the Iowa State Democrats is disappointing. She added that they’re all on the same team and that she believes a face-to-face meeting could bring everyone together.

