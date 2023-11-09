Show You Care
Iowa City City High School locked down following alleged shots fired incident

The Iowa City School District says City High lost power around 8 a.m. on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:06 pm, The Iowa City Community School District sent a message to parents informing them that the City High was in lockdown following an alleged shots fired incident near the school.

The district stated that Iowa City Police was on the scene and investigating the situation. The district also stated that they would not release students until they received approval from law enforcement.

You can read the district’s full message below:

Dear City High Families and Staff,

We have been notified of alleged shots fired in a neighborhood near City High School. Law enforcement is involved and currently investigating the situation. As part of our standard response protocol, we have placed the building in SECURE mode, keeping all students and staff inside the building with the doors locked. We are awaiting more information from the Iowa City Police Department.

We will not release students at the end of the day until we receive the all-clear from law enforcement.

Sincerely,

Matt Degner,

Iowa City Community School District Superintendent

