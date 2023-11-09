Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids to close for season Sunday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Golfers are running out of time to hit the golf course as the season nears its end.

Staff with Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation said Gardner Golf Course will close for the season at the end of play on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Ellis and Twin Pines Golf Course are expected to remain open as long as weather allows.

City staff said they plan to announce the other golf closures on the city’s social media pages.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
TV9 uncovered court documents showing Nathan Russell pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks for a call during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says DeSantis, not Trump, is the best Republican to win the 2024 election
Students at the University of Iowa are holding a walk out of class in support of Palestine on...
WATCH: University of Iowa students hold walk out in support of Palestine
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall drives up court in the second half of a second-round college...
Fans can meet Iowa Hawkeye Gabbie Marshall at upcoming event in Riverside
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in...
Israel agrees to put in place daily four-hour humanitarian pauses in Gaza