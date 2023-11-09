Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids to close for season Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Golfers are running out of time to hit the golf course as the season nears its end.

Staff with Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation said Gardner Golf Course will close for the season at the end of play on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Ellis and Twin Pines Golf Course are expected to remain open as long as weather allows.

City staff said they plan to announce the other golf closures on the city’s social media pages.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.