Fans can meet Iowa Hawkeye Gabbie Marshall at upcoming event in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball player Gabbie Marshall will be in Riverside for a meet and greet event next week.

The event at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Fans and guests can meet Marshall and bring items for her to sign and get a photo with her at the main entrance to the casino.

Staff with the casino said earlier this year Marshall hand-picked ingredients for her own pizza, called the “Gabbizza,” for the casino’s 22 & Vine restaurant. It features chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a ranch alfredo sauce on a sourdough crust.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.