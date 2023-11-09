Show You Care
Fans can meet Iowa Hawkeye Gabbie Marshall at upcoming event in Riverside

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall drives up court in the second half of a second-round college...
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall drives up court in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Georgia in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball player Gabbie Marshall will be in Riverside for a meet and greet event next week.

The event at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Fans and guests can meet Marshall and bring items for her to sign and get a photo with her at the main entrance to the casino.

Staff with the casino said earlier this year Marshall hand-picked ingredients for her own pizza, called the “Gabbizza,” for the casino’s 22 & Vine restaurant. It features chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a ranch alfredo sauce on a sourdough crust.

