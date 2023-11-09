Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
TV9 uncovered court documents showing Nathan Russell pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to...
Alleged Monticello shooter was barred from having a gun after meth conviction last year
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks for a call during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
FILE - U.S. Astronaut Frank Borman chats with people on the Moscow subway in Russia, July 9,...
Astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances
CAIR reports ‘Unprecedented’ number of Islamophobic incidents; White House announces strategy...
CAIR reports ‘Unprecedented’ number of Islamophobic incidents; White House announces strategy to combat it