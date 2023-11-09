Ely seniors learn about the world of virtual reality

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of Ely seniors got to travel across the world Wednesday morning from their own seat inside the public library.

Funded by grants from AARP, the library now has 4 Metaquest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets. For now, they are offering classes to teach older adults how to use the device.

“We’re going to tell the people how to wear the devices and how to use them and then try and show them some things that they would like. For these classes, I am mostly showing traveling,” said Tracy Clair with the Ely Public Library.

While funding like this is usually reserved for city improvements like beautification, their application for these devices was aimed at increasing social opportunities for residents 65 and older.

“My hope with this is that 2 or 3 people might meet at the library, do it together and just talk about what their seeing, maybe share, ‘Oh I saw this.’ and just a way to kind of connect,” said Clair.

