Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ely seniors learn about the world of virtual reality

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of Ely seniors got to travel across the world Wednesday morning from their own seat inside the public library.

Funded by grants from AARP, the library now has 4 Metaquest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets. For now, they are offering classes to teach older adults how to use the device.

“We’re going to tell the people how to wear the devices and how to use them and then try and show them some things that they would like. For these classes, I am mostly showing traveling,” said Tracy Clair with the Ely Public Library.

While funding like this is usually reserved for city improvements like beautification, their application for these devices was aimed at increasing social opportunities for residents 65 and older.

“My hope with this is that 2 or 3 people might meet at the library, do it together and just talk about what their seeing, maybe share, ‘Oh I saw this.’ and just a way to kind of connect,” said Clair.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
TV9 Election
Voters say no to Cedar Rapids bond referendum
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Ron DeSantis is the candidate that get the job done for the nation...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds on the weight of her endorsement
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Blessing Bags filled with Thanksgiving essentials
Resources Unite preparing Blessing Bags with Thanksgiving essentials for community
Resources Unite preparing Blessing Bags with Thanksgiving essentials for community
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that once she'd made her decision to endorse Ron DeSantis, the...
Reynolds says DeSantis endorsement announcement happened fast