Eastern Iowa nonprofit helps pets rescued after fatal crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than two months after a deadly car crash, several pets involved in the accident have been found safe and are recovering. They’ve been helped by WildThunder Wildlife, a non-profit rehab center in Independence.

The staff at WildThunder say it all started with a Good Samaritan, who had a big hand in finding two dogs that survived a crash. Kaila Bumgarner lives in Buchanan County. She says nine days after the accident, she got a knock on her door, asking if she had lost a dachshund. She ended up taking the stray to WildThunder, where thanks to a microchip, they learned that the dog, Miss Diva, had survived the crash on September 4th.

And she wasn’t the only pet involved. WildThunder founder Tracy Belle says the driver had three dogs and 12 birds in the vehicle. Officials told Belle one dog had died in the crash. But shortly after finding Miss Diva, Gabby the parrot was brought in.

And just last week, it was Bumgarner again who spotted the remaining dog while out driving. “We’re coming over, going under the last overpass before you get to the Branden Exit, and I’m always watching for deer in certain areas,” says Bumgarner. “Well, I see this black spot and then all of a sudden I see it move about the time I got to it, it stood up. And it was a standard poodle.”

They safely rescued Ebony the poodle with a dog trap just a day later, and Belle says she’s in incredible shape for what she’s been through- both physically, and emotionally.

“Judging by her vet records, because we were able to get those, she’s lost 10 pounds,” says Belle. “But all in all, I think she looks fantastic. We did have a considerable amount of of of fur to shave through. There was mats, there was birds, there was debris.”

“She’s very sweet. Very outgoing, from ever since, since I’ve been here, and I know somebody if they adopt her, they would just love her,” says Bumgarner.

Miss Diva was adopted after being rescued, and Gabby the parrot will be staying at WildThunder with Belle. Belle says they’re hoping to find Ebony her perfect home as soon as she’s ready.

You can learn more about supporting WildThunder and its mission here.

