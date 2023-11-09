Cam Buffington and Winfield-Mt. Union show grit and character in state semifinal loss

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cam Buffington - a Winfield-Mt. Union senior and Iowa commit - was a star on both sides of the ball this season.

“You kind of run out of superlatives to talk about him,” said Winfield-Mt. Union head coach Scott McCarty. “He’s an elite player but he’s even a more elite human being and teammate.”

Buffington proved his coach correct in Wednesday 34-20 loss to Bishop Garrigan. After reaggravating an ankle injury, he was determined to get back on the field.

“I didn’t want to quit. I wanted to be in there with my brothers,” Buffington, through tears, said. “Trying to represent the town.”

Buffington is one of seven seniors who lead WMU to the UNI-Dome for the first time this century.

They say they hope they’ve changed the culture in Winfield.

“One of the big things we wanted to do was represent the town, get it back to where we want it to be, winning” Buffington said. “Hopefully have a generation of that winning spirit. Wanna give back to the town.”

“Ever since they were little this has always been a goal was to be here and play here,” said McCarty.

“Words can’t explain how much I love those guys,” Buffington said. “They fought, they didn’t want to quit. They fought just as much, that speaks a lot for them. Words can’t describe how proud I am of those guys”

