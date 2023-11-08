Voters say no to Cedar Rapids bond referendum

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night, the people of Cedar Rapids voted against a $220 million bond referendum that would redesign, replace, and renovate several of the district’s facilities.

Voters overwhelmingly voted against the referendum with only 8,213 people (39%) voting in favor of it. 13,057 votes (61%) voted against the measure.

If residents voted ‘yes’ to the bond, it would’ve meant an increase in property taxes, about $135 a year for a house valued at $100,000.

Under the plan, the district would’ve improved its middle schools- including building a new one- as well as turf fields and career and technical education classroom additions at Kennedy, Jefferson, and Washington.

