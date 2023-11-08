Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Voters say no to Cedar Rapids bond referendum

This bond would have paid for new land and the construction of a new middle school on that land.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night, the people of Cedar Rapids voted against a $220 million bond referendum that would redesign, replace, and renovate several of the district’s facilities.

Voters overwhelmingly voted against the referendum with only 8,213 people (39%) voting in favor of it. 13,057 votes (61%) voted against the measure.

If residents voted ‘yes’ to the bond, it would’ve meant an increase in property taxes, about $135 a year for a house valued at $100,000.

Under the plan, the district would’ve improved its middle schools- including building a new one- as well as turf fields and career and technical education classroom additions at Kennedy, Jefferson, and Washington.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank
A crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids caused traffic delays Monday morning.
Semi driver injured in collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids
Tama County endangered person advisory
Endangered Person Advisory in Tama County caneled, kids found safe

Latest News

TV9 Election
College Community pool bond passes
TV9 Election
Dubuque bond referendum narrowly fails
Hawks beat North Dakota in season opener
Hawks beat North Dakota in season opener
Dave Fish
Belle Plaine Mayor passes away