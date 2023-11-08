Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trump leads Biden in new poll

One year out from the Presidential election, Trump continues to lead in the polls.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One year out from the Presidential election, Trump continues to lead in the polls.

A new CNN poll shows Trump narrowly leading President Biden in a hypothetical match-up.

Data shows Biden’s support among several key groups is significantly weaker than it was in 2020.

That includes people under the age of 35, Independents, and Black and Latino voters.

Only 1-in-4 registered voters believe Biden has the stamina to serve a second term.

While 53-percent say Trump does.

Both men have unfavorable ratings in the high 50s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
Four passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Buchanan...
Four passengers ejected, driver also injured, in Buchanan County rollover crash

Latest News

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Quentin Hart wins re-election in Waterloo mayoral race
A very close race for the Mayor of Des Moines, ends with a history-making winner.
Des Moines voters elect first female mayor
A very close race for the Mayor of Des Moines, ends with a history-making winner.
Des Moines voters narrowly elects first female mayor
Incumbent mayor Quentin Hart won re-election in the Waterloo mayoral race.
Quentin Hart wins re-election in Waterloo mayoral race
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, second from left, joins Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov....
DeSantis argues Iowa governor’s support may help him stop Trump — and labels his rivals as spoilers