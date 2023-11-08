Precincts see steady turnout for election night

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Across the state, Iowans are making their voices heard by voting in local city and school district elections.

From the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to Marion Christian Church, precinct officials said the turnout isn’t as big as the biggest elections, but they have seen a steady line of voters throughout the day.

Around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, Linn County auditor Joel Miller said turnout was at around 13%.

He said he predicts about a 22% turnout once polls close, but hopes more people will come out and cast their votes.

Miller emphasized the impact just one vote can make, especially with big-ticket items like the $220-million Cedar Rapids School District bond.

“Those people might be the ones that make the difference. You know, for a bond issue you have to have 60% approval for it to be passed and become effective. So the no voters are going to get out there. So if you think you’re going to vote yes, you better get out and vote and make a difference because it could be that one vote that passes that issue. It could be that one vote that defeats that issue. And that goes for any candidate or anyone else,” said Miller.

Jesse Koster, chair for precinct 7 in Marion said even if you think the issues on the ballot don’t apply to you, he urged voters to do their research and get out and vote.

“I always think it’s important to. Look at any of those issues, even if it doesn’t seem to you like it really matters it. I mean, there’s something there that you should kind of do your homework and decide where you feel, where you sit on it,” said Koster.

Voters said especially in these local elections, it’s important to get out and vote for the issues you’re passionate about.

“Voting for school board is important to me because. I have two Littles and. Having someone out there that is going to make sure the children are safe is just really important,” said Chelsea Rink, a voter.

“I just think it’s really important for the future of our community,” said Kelly Baker, a voter.

See election results here.

