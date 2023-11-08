Show You Care
Power cut at Marshalltown Mall due to nonpayment by owners

As of last Friday, several businesses have been forced to close after the mall’s power was cut due to nonpayment by the mall’s owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group.
Marshalltown business owners are contemplating leaving the space for good.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On any given day, Marshalltown Mall is home to more than 15 businesses, ranging from a gym to a gaming lounge.

But as of last Friday, several of those businesses have been forced to close after the mall’s power was cut due to nonpayment by the Mall’s owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group.

“It’s really upsetting to know that the person that you’re leasing space from, or the company that you’re leasing space from, isn’t upholding their end of the bargain to keep a safe environment for your customers.” said Scott Turner, owner of Game Haven at Marshalltown Mall.

All interior businesses have been unable to open, as without power, their space fails to meet fire safety requirements.

“We needed those to close because the only entrances they have are through the actual commons area. So, according to code, you have to have an illuminated area where you’re exiting, egressing. Basically, as you’re traveling you have to see where you’re going.” said Marshalltown Fire Marshal Josh Warnell.

All of the businesses within the mall pay their own utilities, but the common areas leading to their entrances and exits are dark - so that means they can’t open. The few businesses with exterior doors have been able to stay open.

But those stores are still impacted.

“What we have noticed is a lot of trepidation about going in the parking lot at night, especially, because it is so dark out there. If your phone is dead and you don’t have a flashlight on you, it’s really hard to get to your car.” said Turner.

In addition, the Marshalltown Fire Department has had to manually patrol the mall because without power, the fire alarms won’t sound in an emergency.

Several businesses are rethinking their leases after this fiasco.

“If we have to leave here, I’ll never come back.” said Turner.

As of Tuesday evening, no solution or time frame for reopening has been announced.

This is not the first time Kohan Retail Investments Group has been delinquent on utility or tax payments. Several malls owned by the group across Michigan, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and other states have faced similar situations.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to Mike Kohan, owner of the company, who said there was a discrepancy on the payments, and that he has no updates at this time.

