One taken to hospital in Cedar Rapids crash, 76th Avenue closed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A road is closed, and a man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Cedar Rapids near Prairie High School.

Police said the crash happened at around 11:45 a.m. on 76th Avenue SW, between the entrances for Prairie High School and Prairie Crest Elementary.

The road is currently closed. Police say they expect it to remain closed for some time.

The crash did not involve a student, but a man was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

In a letter to parents, the College Community School District said staff are keeping students inside during recess at Crest, Heights, and View while law enforcement is on site.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.