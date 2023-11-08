Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One taken to hospital in Cedar Rapids crash, 76th Avenue closed

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A road is closed, and a man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Cedar Rapids near Prairie High School.

Police said the crash happened at around 11:45 a.m. on 76th Avenue SW, between the entrances for Prairie High School and Prairie Crest Elementary.

The road is currently closed. Police say they expect it to remain closed for some time.

The crash did not involve a student, but a man was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

In a letter to parents, the College Community School District said staff are keeping students inside during recess at Crest, Heights, and View while law enforcement is on site.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank

Latest News

The Iowa Pork Producer is adding another Cyclones player to the NIL deal that’s encouraging...
NIL deal adds name to indicate you’ll ‘Lovett’ if you ‘Purchase More Hamann Bacon’
How Keystone speech language pathologists help students and families develop speech and...
How Keystone AEA helps students develop speech and language skills
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa Attorney General files appeal to uphold state’s abortion law
A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon but rainfall will be quite light.
First Alert Forecast