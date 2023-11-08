NIL deal adds name to indicate you’ll ‘Lovett’ if you ‘Purchase More Hamann Bacon’

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Pork Producer is adding another Cyclone player to the NIL deal that’s encouraging Iowans to buy more pork products.

In an update on Wednesday, the Iowa Pork Producers Association said it’s adding Linebacker Zach Lovett to the deal.

The marketing campaign went viral online when it was announced with a picture of Cyclones Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann, and Caleb Bacon with their backs to the camera, so their last names could be seen.

Alec Cook was added to the deal last week to tell people what to do after buying more pork products.

“This year has been a very challenging one for pork producers and we’re grateful that this promotion came along at a good time to put smiles on a lot of peoples’ faces, including Iowa’s hard-working pig farmers,” said Iowa Pork Producers Association President Trish Cook. “We’re also helping to fight food insecurity with donations of pork to several food pantries, in the players’ names. The players have been fantastic to work with and we’re glad to support them through this NIL agreement.”

IPPA said it is donating $10,000 worth of pork to food pantries chosen by the players involved.

IPPA gave the following breakdown of where the money was going:

$2,000 worth of pork to the Food Bank of the Rockies, in the name of Miles Purchase.

$2,000 worth of pork to DMARC in Des Moines, in the name of Tyler Moore.

$2,000 worth of pork to Interfaith Outreach & Community Partners in Plymouth, MN, in the name of Tommy Hamann.

$2,000 worth of pork to the Lake Mills Food Shelf in Lake Mills, IA, in the name of Caleb Bacon.

$1,000 worth of pork to the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, in the name of Alec Cook.

$1,000 worth of pork to a food pantry yet to be determined in the name of Zach Lovett.

