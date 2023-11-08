NCAA Div. I modifies sports wagering-related suspension guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee adjusted its guidelines for student-athlete reinstatement cases.

Officials ruled that student-athletes who wager on other teams at their own schools (i.e. an Iowa football player betting on an Iowa basketball game) would be required to be ineligible for one season and lose the eligibility to play for one year.

The change means Hawkeye Senior football player Noah Shannon’s career as a Hawkeye is finished. The NCAA had previously denied his appeal for eligibility for the 2023 season, but Shannon rejoined the Hawks in training in October after the NCAA said they would review penalties for student-athletes who participate in sports wagering with teams they are not a part of. However, while Wednesday’s review did ease up on suspension rules (from permanent ineligibility to one season of ineligibility), it still means that Shannon won’t be able to return.

“To be clear, Division I members do not encourage student-athletes to engage in sports wagering at any level, and the actions today to modify reinstatement conditions should not be interpreted as support for wagering behaviors,” said Jon Steinbrecher, chair of the Council Coordination Committee and commissioner of the Mid-American Conference. “NCAA members continue to prioritize integrity of competition and felt that reinstatement conditions for violations of wagering rules should reflect that focus and, when possible, also accommodate opportunities for preventative education.”

As part of the change, student-athletes breaking sports betting rules will also be required to participate in prevention education as a condition of their reinstatement.

“The council agreed with Division I commissioners that the reinstatement conditions for wagering violations in limited circumstances should be adjusted,” Steinbrecher said. “Member schools need to fully examine NCAA wagering legislation overall — particularly in light of changes in recent years to federal and state laws — but the council agreed that additional changes should not be made until potential changes to rules are contemplated.”

