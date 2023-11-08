Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

NCAA Div. I modifies sports wagering-related suspension guidelines

Changes apply to cases in which student-athletes place bets on other teams at their schools
New NCAA guideline will keep Shannon on the sideline
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee adjusted its guidelines for student-athlete reinstatement cases.

Officials ruled that student-athletes who wager on other teams at their own schools (i.e. an Iowa football player betting on an Iowa basketball game) would be required to be ineligible for one season and lose the eligibility to play for one year.

The change means Hawkeye Senior football player Noah Shannon’s career as a Hawkeye is finished. The NCAA had previously denied his appeal for eligibility for the 2023 season, but Shannon rejoined the Hawks in training in October after the NCAA said they would review penalties for student-athletes who participate in sports wagering with teams they are not a part of. However, while Wednesday’s review did ease up on suspension rules (from permanent ineligibility to one season of ineligibility), it still means that Shannon won’t be able to return.

“To be clear, Division I members do not encourage student-athletes to engage in sports wagering at any level, and the actions today to modify reinstatement conditions should not be interpreted as support for wagering behaviors,” said Jon Steinbrecher, chair of the Council Coordination Committee and commissioner of the Mid-American Conference. “NCAA members continue to prioritize integrity of competition and felt that reinstatement conditions for violations of wagering rules should reflect that focus and, when possible, also accommodate opportunities for preventative education.”

As part of the change, student-athletes breaking sports betting rules will also be required to participate in prevention education as a condition of their reinstatement.

“The council agreed with Division I commissioners that the reinstatement conditions for wagering violations in limited circumstances should be adjusted,” Steinbrecher said. “Member schools need to fully examine NCAA wagering legislation overall — particularly in light of changes in recent years to federal and state laws — but the council agreed that additional changes should not be made until potential changes to rules are contemplated.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
TV9 Election
Voters say no to Cedar Rapids bond referendum
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup

Latest News

Cam Buffington and Winfield-Mt. Union show grit and character in state semifinal loss
Cam Buffington and Winfield-Mt. Union show grit and character in state semifinal loss
Iowa’s Jay Higgins was patient - now he’s one of the nation’s top linebackers
Iowa’s Jay Higgins was patient - now he’s one of the nation’s top linebackers
Winfield-Mt. Union and Gladbrook-Reinbeck fall in 8-player state semifinals
Winfield-Mt. Union and Gladbrook-Reinbeck fall in 8-player state semifinals
Cam Buffington and Winfield-Mt. Union show grit and character in state semifinal loss
Cam Buffington and Winfield-Mt. Union show grit and character in state semifinal loss
Winfield-Mt. Union and Gladbrook-Reinbeck fall in 8-player state semifinals
Winfield-Mt. Union and Gladbrook-Reinbeck fall in 8-player state semifinals