‘Moms for Liberty’ endorsed candidates fail to win seats in Linn Mar school board election

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters had to pick from eight candidates to fill four seats in a particularly contentious Linn-Mar School District board race on Tuesday night.

Voters re-elected school board members Barry Buchholz and Brittania Morey.

Katie Lowe Lancaster and Justin Foss also won school board seats.

Laura Steffeck, Kevin Slaman, Jodi Treharne, and Tom Law all failed to win seats on the Linn-Mar school board.

Steffeck, Slaman, and Law were each endorsed by the controversial advocacy group, Moms for Liberty.

