Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Moms for Liberty’ endorsed candidates fail to win seats in Linn Mar school board election

Voters had to pick from eight candidates to fill four seats in a particularly contentious Linn-Mar School District board race on Tuesday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters had to pick from eight candidates to fill four seats in a particularly contentious Linn-Mar School District board race on Tuesday night.

Voters re-elected school board members Barry Buchholz and Brittania Morey.

Katie Lowe Lancaster and Justin Foss also won school board seats.

Laura Steffeck, Kevin Slaman, Jodi Treharne, and Tom Law all failed to win seats on the Linn-Mar school board.

Steffeck, Slaman, and Law were each endorsed by the controversial advocacy group, Moms for Liberty.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
Four passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Buchanan...
Four passengers ejected, driver also injured, in Buchanan County rollover crash

Latest News

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Quentin Hart wins re-election in Waterloo mayoral race
One year out from the Presidential election, Trump continues to lead in the polls.
Trump beating Biden in new poll
A very close race for the Mayor of Des Moines, ends with a history-making winner.
Des Moines voters elect first female mayor
A very close race for the Mayor of Des Moines, ends with a history-making winner.
Des Moines voters narrowly elects first female mayor
Incumbent mayor Quentin Hart won re-election in the Waterloo mayoral race.
Quentin Hart wins re-election in Waterloo mayoral race