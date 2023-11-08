Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker dishes on diet to maintain weight

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeye football program is known for producing some great offensive linemen.

To play the offensive line, you have to maintain a lot of weight, which means consuming a lot of calories.

Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker told KCRG-TV9 he even eats during the game.

“I’d rather die than miss weight,” he said.

During media day, Dunker wouldn’t stop eating even during interviews. Sometimes it can get him in trouble.

“I was pretty heavy, I was in the mid-340′s at one point, but I have to weigh under 329,” he said. “I don’t want to end up on the fat bike to lose calories.”

Dunker said he’ll probably consume 8,000 or 9,000 calories the day before a game, and then around 10,000 the day of a game.

“I’ll probably eat two or three thousand during the game,” he said. “I’ll come off from a drive, and I’ll eat a pack of gummies, which I think are about 160 calories or so. Then I’ll drink a Body Armor, which is like 140, so about 300. And then I’ll eat before the game, at halftime, and I’ll keep eating every series.”

