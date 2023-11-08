Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker dishes on diet to maintain weight

It's amazing how big some of these Offensive lineman are today and to maintain that weight they have to eat a lot of calories.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeye football program is known for producing some great offensive linemen.

To play the offensive line, you have to maintain a lot of weight, which means consuming a lot of calories.

Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker told KCRG-TV9 he even eats during the game.

“I’d rather die than miss weight,” he said.

During media day, Dunker wouldn’t stop eating even during interviews. Sometimes it can get him in trouble.

“I was pretty heavy, I was in the mid-340′s at one point, but I have to weigh under 329,” he said. “I don’t want to end up on the fat bike to lose calories.”

Dunker said he’ll probably consume 8,000 or 9,000 calories the day before a game, and then around 10,000 the day of a game.

“I’ll probably eat two or three thousand during the game,” he said. “I’ll come off from a drive, and I’ll eat a pack of gummies, which I think are about 160 calories or so. Then I’ll drink a Body Armor, which is like 140, so about 300. And then I’ll eat before the game, at halftime, and I’ll keep eating every series.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank

Latest News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks for a call during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) drives to the basket over North Dakota forward Mambourou Mara...
Sandfort scores 21 points to lead balanced Iowa attack past North Dakota 110-68
Iowa lineman Gennings Dunker dishes on calorie consumption
“I would rather die than miss weight,” Iowa lineman Gennings Dunker dishes on calorie consumption
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives past Fairleigh Dickinson forward Lilly Parke (45) during the...
Caitlin Clark, Hannah Stuelke lead No. 3 Iowa past Fairleigh Dickinson in season opener