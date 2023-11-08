Show You Care
Iowa Attorney General files appeal to uphold state’s abortion law

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Ctjf83 / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird on Wednesday filed an appeal to uphold the state’s Heartbeat Law in the Iowa Supreme Court.

The Iowa Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal.

The so-called “Fetal Heartbeat bill” would ban abortions in Iowa once cardiac activity is detected, which typically occurs around 6-weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. The bill includes exemptions for medical emergencies, rape and incest, or if the fetus is deemed not viable.

Governor Reynolds called a special session in July to pass the law after the Iowa Supreme Court split on whether to overturn a 2019 ruling that declared the first fetal heartbeat bill unconstitutional.

The law was blocked from being enforced by the Polk County District Court after Planned Parenthood sued to stop it from going into effect.

The appeal filed Wednesday makes the case that the Heartbeat Law is constitutional and urges the Iowa Supreme Court to reject Planned Parenthood’s challenge of the law. It also argues abortion providers cannot sue in this case because there isn’t a constitutional right to provide abortions.

“No right is more valuable than the right to life,” said Bird said in a news release. “Each day, innocent, unborn lives are lost to abortion. We know that every moment counts when it comes to protecting the unborn and are working diligently to ensure the Heartbeat Law is upheld. I’m confident that the law is on our side, and we will continue fighting to defend the right to life in court.”

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

“The people of Iowa and their elected representatives have spoken clearly and by a wider margin than before: it’s time for the Fetal Heartbeat Law to be upheld once and for all. The injunction placed on Iowa’s Fetal Heartbeat Law has already led to the innocent deaths of children. It needs to end. Every life is valuable and worth our state’s protection – no matter what stage of life they are in.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

