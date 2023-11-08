“I would rather die than miss weight,” Iowa lineman Gennings Dunker dishes on calorie consumption

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker got into some trouble, weight-wise, before the season.

“I was pretty heavy I was in the mid-340′s at one point, but I have to weigh under 329,” he said. “I don’t want to end up on the ‘fat bike’ to lose calories. I would rather die than miss weight. Whatever it takes

“I have my weight way under control now.”

Dunker’s weight loss program is not typical. The sophomore has to rack up an enormous calorie count.

“Today I will probably do, like, 5,000 or so,” he said “But the day before the game I’ll probably hit 8,000 or 9,000.”

He says he has to eat nearly 3,000 calories during the game.

“I’ll come off from a drive and I’ll eat a pack of gummies,” he said. “I’ll drink a Body Armor.”

“I will eat before the game, at halftime and keep eating every series.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.