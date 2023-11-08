Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker

The plant fire caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERD, Texas (AP) — A massive fire at a chemical plant in rural Texas on Wednesday sent a plume of black smoke into the sky as officials closed down a local highway and ordered residents to take shelter.

Authorities issued the shelter-in-place order for residents within a one-mile radius of a chemical plant fire in Shepherd on Wednesday. Shepherd is a mainly rural area about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Officials in San Jacinto County said the explosion took place at Sound Resource Solutions, a company that recycles and repackages various chemicals.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said that officials began receiving calls shortly after 8 a.m. about an explosion at the company’s facility.

Officials did not immediately provide any information on a possible cause of the explosion or how they planned to put it out.

Capers said one employee suffered minor burns to his body and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. He said initial reports indicated the chemicals involved in the fire were flammable liquids, including possibly diesel and turpentine.

The solvents produced in the factory are used to make glue and paint remover, the Polk County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The agency warned that chemicals from the plant are toxic and can cause eye and skin irritation.

Shortly after the fire at the plant, a large plume of smoke from the facility could be seen in videos captured by residents.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that the plume could be heading toward the Livingston area.

Local authorities warned residents to shelter in place and to shut off their HVAC air conditioning systems.

Capers said 19 of the 37 employees who work for Sound Resource Solutions were on duty at the time of the explosion.

A private school with 31 children near the site of the explosion was safely evacuated through a pasture, and the students have been reunited with their parents, Capers said.

Geoff Harfield, president of Sound Resource Solutions, said he was grateful that all of his employees are safe.

“I’m not worried about the business. All my people went home. That’s what I care about,” Harfield said.

Harfield said his company has been operating since 2014 and while they operate “in a dangerous environment,” he and his employees are well trained. He said some of the chemicals they handle are hazardous but “it’s the type of material you probably have under your kitchen sink.”

San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that Highway 59 had been closed due to the fire.

“At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been killed after a shooting outside a Fareway store in Monticello on Tuesday...
Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting, suspect shot, identified by police
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kennedy 6"8 385 pound offensive tackle Nick Brooks verbally committed to play for the Hawkeyes
Nick Brooks decommits from Iowa
The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a...
Cedar Rapids bridge closed temporarily for garbage truck fire cleanup
FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters,...
Federal Government takes over failing Iowa bank

Latest News

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
FILE - This combo image shows James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, Oct. 13, 2011, left,...
House Republicans subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up
Braylon Jakes said he is going to go to the Super Bowl with his grandmother after being gifted...
Teen football player gifted tickets to Super Bowl says he plans to go with his grandma