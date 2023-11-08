Show You Care
Dubuque bond referendum narrowly fails

60 percent of voters were needed to approve the $150 million bond to modernize facilities. Only 59 percent voted in favor.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A $150 million bond referendum has failed in the City of Dubuque.

The bond, if passed, would’ve consolidated the middle schools from three to two, and one of those would be a new school on the site of Washington Middle School. It would have also funded the purchase of land for a potential future elementary school and added air conditioning to schools that don’t have it.

7,240 (59%) votes were tallied in favor of the referendum with 5,042 (41%) votes against. The bond needed 60% of the vote in order to pass.

Superintendent Amy Hawkins said it was disappointing that the bond failed by a handful of votes.

“I look at all the things our district leadership team has done to get us ready for the bond referendum, the support we got from our school board, and most importantly, the support we got from the volunteers in our community that have gone out, and we’ve all tried to work really hard to educate our community and give them the facts on what was all included in the bond referendum, so tonight we are feeling a little disappointed,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said they would go back to the drawing board to see what they needed to change and where they needed to do a better job of educating the public. She said they could bring the issue back up during next November’s election, but didn’t know if that would affect the ability to keep taxes the same.

This was a tax-neutral bond, meaning people wouldn’t see their taxes increase or lower if it had passed.

